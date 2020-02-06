Mizzou falls to A&M for second time in two weeks
COLLEGE STATION - The slowest start of Mizzou's season came to the Tigers on Tuesday night as they took on Texas A&M exactly two weeks after their comeback came up short in Colombia.
Mizzou started the game with its lowest first half score all season scoring only 18 points in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers proved to not be able to dig themselves out of their first half hole as they took the loss 51-68.
However, in better news for Mizzou fans, Jeremiah Tilmon was back in action tonight after last playing against Kentucky back on January 4. He ended the night one for four on shots with four rebounds.
The Tigers come back to Colombia to take on Arkansas at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday.
