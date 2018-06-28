Mizzou Falls to EKU in Extras

TROY, AL - The No. 6 Missouri softball team dropped its first game of the year on Saturday morning, losing 6-5 to Eastern Kentucky in 10 innings. The loss drops the Tigers to 2-1 on the season.

The Tigers jumped ahead in the first inning with an RBI double by Ashley Fleming, scoring Jenna Marston. Fleming made it 2-0 in the third with a solo home run to left-center field, her second homer of the season.



In the sixth, Eastern Kentucky was finally able to break freshman Bailey Erwin's shutout with a run to trim the lead to 2-1. The first three batters of the inning reached safely, as two singled and one reached on a fielding error. Another base hit drove in the Colonels' first run of the game, but Fleming threw out Carissa Reisinger at the plate to halt the rally.



Trailing 3-1 in the seventh, the Colonels were able to tag Erwin for three runs to take the lead. Erwin issued a bases-loaded walk, then a single by Katie Tackett up the middle tied the game at three. EKU took the lead on a single by McQueen into center field.



In the bottom half, a sacrifice fly by Corrin Genovese pushed across the tying run to force extra innings.



Eastern Kentucky went ahead 6-5 in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Lauren Mitchell with one out. Mizzou got their runner to third with one down, but Mackenzie Sykes hit a chopper up the middle that was snagged by the EKU pitcher, who nailed Princess Krebs at the plate trying to score from third.



Chelsea Thomas took the loss after allowing two earned runs came in 2.2 innings of relief. Erwin took a no decision in her first career start, striking out eight and walking two in 7.1 innings.



Marston led all Tigers with three hits while adding a run and an RBI. Fleming collected two extra base hits, while Stephens, Hudson and Muller all had two hits apiece.



Missouri was scheduled to play East Tennessee State at 1:30 p.m. CT this afternoon, but the game was postponed due to rain. The Tigers will close out their first weekend of play on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT against ETSU.