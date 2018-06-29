Mizzou Falls to Florida in SEC Semifinals

ORANGE BEACH, AL -- The Mizzou soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss to No. 11 Florida in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday evening in Orange Beach, Alabama. The loss dropped the Tigers to 14-7 on the season, while the Gators improved to 15-4-1.

"Florida is a great team," Mizzou Associate Head Coach Todd Shulenberger said. "There's a reason why they were the regular-season champions and they're well coached. They create a handful for everybody. We gave our effort. In the second half, they scored on a free kick and we had some opportunities, they just didn't go in. Hats off to Florida."

In the opening minutes, the Missouri offense gained control but could not convert on a number of scoring chances, including shots from senior Haley Krentz and junior Dominique Richardson.

Florida responded with two goals within a 40 second span to go up 2-0 in the 19th minute.

In the 35th minute, the Tigers were called for a foul in the box but redshirt sophomore goalkeeper McKenzie Sauerwein stepped up to make a save on the Gator penalty kick.

Mizzou got shots from Krentz, Richardson, sophomore Abi Raymer and junior Alyssa Diggs in the first four minutes of the second half but again could not find the back of the net.

The Gators added another goal in the 58th minute for a 3-0 game.

Senior Taiwo Adeshigbin and Raymer had Missouri's best chances of the night in the 71st and 79th minutes, respectively, but Florida's keeper made a nice save on Adeshigbin's shot and a Florida defender deflected away Raymer's attempt to keep the Tigers off the board.

The Tigers had 16 shots in the contest, including 13 in the second half.

Mizzou will now await the NCAA Tournament announcement, which will be streamed online at NCAA.com on Monday, November 5 at 3:30 p.m. CT.