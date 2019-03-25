Mizzou falls to Iowa ending their 2019 season
IOWA CITY - In the Regional Finals of the Women's NCAA Tournament, the Mizzou Tigers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes 68-52.
The Tigers got off to a hot start as they took a 20-16 lead into the second quarter after junior guard Jordan Roundtree hit a half court shot.
After the first, the Tigers struggled to get any offense going as they only scored 32 more points the rest of the game.
The three seniors: Sophie Cunningham, Lauren Aldridge and Cierra Porter combined for 23 points.
Amber Smith led all Mizzou scorers with 21 points of her own. The Tigers finished the season at 24-11.
