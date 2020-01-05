Mizzou falls to Kentucky in SEC opener
LEXINGTON - The Mizzou men's basketball team drops to 0-1 in conference play, as they fall to the Kentucky Wildcats, 71-59.
The Tigers had a strong start to the game, leading by as much as eight points in the first half.
Kentucky kept the pressure on, though, and they started to take over the game in the second half.
The Wildcats were fueled by a career performance from guard Immanuel Quickley.
Quickley led all scorers with a career-high 23 points.
Wildcat center Nick Richards was a tough match down low for the Tigers. He had 21 points and 12 rebounds on the day.
Dru Smith's 11 points was the high for the Tigers. He added four steals.
Mizzou moves to 8-5 on the season. They return home on Tuesday night, as they host Tennessee.
