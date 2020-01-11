Mizzou falls to No. 13 Mississippi State

1 day 6 hours 18 minutes ago Thursday, January 09 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Thursday, January 09, 2020 8:59:38 PM CST January 09, 2020 in Sports
By: Nathalie Jones, KOMU 8 Sports Producer

COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball dropped its 12th game of the season on Thursday night, in a 79-64 loss to the No. 13 Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs thoroughly out-shot the Tigers in the first half. Mississippi State had a 20-point lead heading into halftime. Mizzou's leading scorer in the first half, Nadia Green, totaled just six points.

Haley Troup came alive for the Tigers in the second half, scoring 11 of her team-high 16 points.

Troup's efforts were not enough, as the Mississippi State duo of Rickea Jackson and Jordan Danberry ran the floor with a combined 39 points.

The Tigers will travel to Fayetteville on Sunday to meet the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks at 2:00 P.M.

