Mizzou Falls to No. 21 Texas Tech

7 years 8 months 1 week ago Friday, April 27 2012 Apr 27, 2012 Friday, April 27, 2012 6:02:35 PM CDT April 27, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Kate Lakin - Press Release

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- The No. 49 Mizzou tennis team suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of No. 21 Texas Tech in quarterfinal action of the Big 12 Championship Friday morning in College Station, Texas. The loss dropped Mizzou's record to 11-12 overall, while the Red Raiders improved to 19-4.

"I have a lot of respect for Texas Tech," Head Coach Sasha Schmid said. "I think they are a great program. They have had a great year. I was proud of the way we battled today. The wind was a tough challenge, but I thought we played really well in doubles and were really in some battles in singles. They were just better than us today. We just couldn't find four points out there."

The Red Raiders claimed the doubles point with victories at No. 1 and 3. The No. 28 ranked team of Samantha Adams and Kenna Kilgo posted a close 8-6 win over seniors Nina Pantic and Jamie Mera, ranked 83rd nationally, while Rashmi Teltumbde and Elizabeth Ullathorne ousted freshmen Alex Clark and Ashleigh Clark, 8-2, at No. 3.

Mizzou tied the match at 1-1 after Pantic cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Ullathorne at No. 1 singles action. However, the Red Raiders responded with wins at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 to clinch the victory and advance to the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

At No. 4 action, Caroline Starck posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Clark, while Kilgo defeated Mera, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 5. Nikki Sanders claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win over junior Annemijn Koenen to clinch Texas Tech's victory.

Missouri will find out its NCAA berth fate on Monday, May 1 at 4 p.m.

