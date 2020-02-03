Mizzou falls to South Carolina, drop to 10-11 on the season

COLUMBIA, SC - The Missouri Tigers traveled to Colonial Life Arena to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC basketball matchup on Saturday. The Tigers fell to the Gamecocks 76-54.

Mizzou got off to a rough start and was held scoreless for the first four minutes. The Gamecocks took an early 8-0 lead before the Tigers scored their first basket. The Tigers defense just couldn't keep up with South Carolina's fast paced offense and fell behind 39-26 at halftime.

The Tigers came out of the locker room strong bringing the game within ten but then the Gamecocks took over. Later in the half, Mizzou didn't make a field goal for seven minutes allowing South Carolina to run away with the game.

Maik Kotsar and Jermaine Couisnard were huge for South Carolina scoring 36 of the Gamecocks 76 points and being the team's defensive anchors. Xavier Pinson hit 3 three pointers in a row in the first half but the offense never clicked.

Missouri falls to 10-11 on the season and the team looks to bounce back against Texas A&M at Reed Arena in College Station, TX on Tuesday February 4th at 8 p.m. CT.