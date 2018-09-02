Mizzou Falls to Syracuse in Final Seconds

COLUMBIA - Ryan Nassib threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Alec Lemon with 20 seconds to go, capping a 21-point fourth quarter as Syracuse spoiled Missouri's home finale with a 31-27 victory on Saturday night.

Lemon had 12 receptions for 244 yards and two scores, including a 13-yard catch that tied it at 17 earlier in the fourth. After trailing 17-3 early, the Orangemen (6-5) followed up on a 45-26 upset of previously unbeaten Louisville a week earlier and became bowl eligible for the second time in three seasons.

Andrew Baggett's 46-yard field goal with 1:52 to play had put Missouri, minus injured quarterback James Franklin, up by three.

Kendial Lawrence had 119 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown for the Tigers (5-6), who need a victory at No. 9 Texas A&M next week to become bowl eligible for the eighth straight season.