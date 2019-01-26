Mizzou falls to Temple at home 79-77
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team was defeated by the Temple Owls 79-77 at Mizzou Arena. Hear from Ethan Illers of KOMU 8 Sports and Connor Worley of the Missourian as they analyze and break down the tough loss.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Kay Hoflander will serve as chairwoman of the Missouri GOP, according to news release. She will lead... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Volunteers donated their time Saturday to fix community members' broken items at a free event. More than... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Disc golfers from across the Midwest came to Albert-Oakland Park on Saturday for the 33rd annual Ice Bowl... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Winter Farmers' Market returned Saturday after winter weather caused cancellations the past two weekends. Vendors... More >>
in
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County authorities have arrested a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death last year of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The winter season brings more than just snow and ice. More potholes form due to the weather, leaving... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Range Line Street early Saturday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Women still make up only about a quarter of Missouri lawmakers despite gains in what... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Local Missouri filmmakers have a new platform to share their films. CoMo Shorts is the newest film showcase... More >>
in
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter by... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A male St. Louis police officer was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death... More >>
in
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 51-year-old man in the death of a 75-year-old suburban Kansas City woman.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Four days after the Evergreen Complex fire, all families affected now have a permanent home. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce held "Lunch with a Leader" Friday to highlight Rep. Kip Kendrick, ranking minority... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Officer's Association condemned the social media posts of police Lt. Tate. In a CPOA... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders on Friday reached a... More >>
in
SEDALIA (AP) — A teen who was staying at a Missouri ranch for homeless boys has been convicted of killing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - According to Columbia Public Works, The Eighth and Cherry parking garage is no longer closed. The garage was... More >>
in