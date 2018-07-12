Mizzou Falls To Texas A&M and Will Not be Bowl Eligible

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- Johnny Manziel threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores as No. 9 Texas A&M beat Missouri 59-29 on Saturday night.

The Aggies (10-2, 6-2 SEC) scored touchdowns on their first six drives to build a 42-7 halftime lead and coast to their first 10-win season since 1998.

About the only drama in this one came when Manziel, the Heisman Trophy hopeful, was shaken up on a tackle at the end of a run in the first quarter. But Johnny Football missed just four plays before returning with a brace on his left knee. And it didn't seem to slow him down one bit.

The Aggies were up 21-0 when he returned, and he threw touchdown passes on three straight possessions to end the first half.

Missouri (5-7, 2-6) won't make a bowl game in its first SEC season.