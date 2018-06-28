Mizzou fans arrive in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO - People travel down to Orlando every winter to get away from the cold to experience SeaWorld, Disney World and other amusement parks in the area.

Mizzou football fans arrived at the Hilton Hotel Tuesday. Such a large amount of people tried to check in at the same time causing some people to wait close to two hours to get a room.

The large crowd of fans surprised other tourists who weren't in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.

"I don't think we knew about the bowl game, but we don't mind it," tourist Carole Mackin said.

The weather was disappointing for some people, but it didn't turn away many families from exploring the city.

"We knew it was going to rain today, so we knew we weren't going to the parks," tourist Ashley Keim said. "So, we went to Ripley's Believe It or Not, which was a lot of fun and then we went and got some lunch and now we're going to go see a movie."

Many people said they're excited for the end of the week with hopes the weather will get better.