COLUMBIA – Mizzou football fans were feeling the Tiger spirit after their win over Arkansas on Saturday.
Many shared their observations on the heightened energy in the stadium during this game. Others spoke about their gratitude for Mizzou football’s success this season given the challenges COVID-19 has presented.
Chad Stewart, an MU alum who was once in Marching Mizzou, said watching this Tiger win during the pandemic was special.
“Not knowing what’s gonna happen, if we’re gonna play weekend to weekend, this was a great opportunity for fans to really get into it,” Stewart said.
The game’s riveting end as Mizzou scored with seconds left on the clock gave fans something to talk about.
“To win in the last three seconds with a field goal to come back until they got that two point conversion, it was unbelievable,” Bill Bitting said. “The fourth quarter energy was like a regular game. It went nuts.”
Fans said the game’s fourth quarter energy felt like a normal game, when the stadium was packed with fans.
“This game was unparalleled in the enthusiasm that the stadium brought even with the limited capacity that it had,” Matthew Eggert said.
Many fans went downtown to celebrate Mizzou’s big win, but commented on downtown Columbia’s quietness, an unusual sight after a border rivalry game.
“After this game you wouldn’t be able to walk downtown if it was normal,” Bitting said.
But the excitement among fans downtown was still present despite social distancing guidelines throughout bars and restaurants.
“To know that everyone here is feeling the same excitement with the Mizzou win, there’s a sense of community there that is great in these times especially,” Addie Von Drehle said.
MU student, Seth Hammack, said this win was beneficial to the University’s sense of togetherness during the pandemic.
“I definitely think it was a good morale boost for the MU community,” Hammack said.