Mizzou Fans Ready for Gator Invasion

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tiger football team takes on the Florida Gators Saturday morning, in their first SEC home game of the season.

From MU's campus to downtown Columbia, people are getting ready for the showdown. Business owners say football games mean a huge increase in sales.

"Game weekends are pretty crazy, they're really great for business, really great for Columbia," Bengals General Manager Jay Rader said. "We're expecting to get around 5,000 customers this weekend."

Some of those customers are coming from the sunshine state to experience game day in Columbia. Michelle Jordan from Tallahassee said she picks one away game to go to each year, and this year her family picked Mizzou.

"We've never been here before but we're excited to spend the weekend here and hopefully see an exciting game," Jordan said.

Mizzou is 6-0 and ranked 14th in the country, while the Gators are ranked 22nd. According to Ticket City, the Mizzou/Florida game is the ninth most popular college football game of the week.