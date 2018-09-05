Mizzou fans, retailer react to new Nike campaign

COLUMBIA – With Nike's choice to name Colin Kaepernick the face of a new ad campaign, some Mizzou fans wonder if the campaign will impact the school's contract with the company.

Mizzou athletics' contract with Nike ends in 2021.

KOMU asked Mizzou Athletics if any fans or season ticket holders reached out to them about the school’s relationship with the Oregon-based brand.

Chad Moller, the associate athletic director said, “I haven't received any emails or phone calls on the subject to this point.”

Tiger Spirit, located in downtown Columbia, isn’t taking a stand on Nike’s new ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick at the helm.

“We do have a diverse product mix and customer mix, so I think there’s something for everybody,” said Tiger Spirit owner Steve Dillard.

He isn’t worried one brand’s recent controversy will affect his store.

“We’re very diverse in our inventory product mix that I don’t think if there is backlash, then I don’t think we’ll be able to tell a whole lot,” Dillard said.

Heather Koch lives in Columbia and was shopping at Team Spirit for her nephew’s birthday. She said Nike’s new campaign didn’t affect her purchases today.

“I don’t purchase a whole lot of Nike, but if they want to stand by him, that’s their thing,” Koch said.

As far as her future purchases go, Koch says she’ll buy what fits right.

“If I see something I like, then I’ll purchase it,” Koch said. “If it’s Nike, then so be it.”

Editors Note: KOMU 8 News has updated this story to reflect the correct year the contract ends.