Mizzou finishes 3rd in Aggie Invitational

Saturday, January 25, 2020
By: Nick Swanson, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLLEGE STATION, TX - The Missouri Tigers track and field team traveled to Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium in College Station, TX for the Aggie Invitational on Saturday. Both the Men's and Women's teams finished 3rd behind Texas A&M and Baylor.

It was a rough start for Mizzou in the prelims as junior Jazmyn Shumaker fell short of qualifying for the Women's 60 M race by .2 seconds. In the Men's 60 M Prelims both Nylo Clarke, junior, and Nyles Thomas, freshman, qualified while Jayson Ashford fell just short. Caulin Graves did not start the race. Freshman Chris McKinzy Jr. was the final qualifier in the Men's 60 M Hurdles prelims.

The Mizzou Men got off to a hot start in the finals with Thomas George finishing 1st in the Men's 1 Mile race. Chris McKinzy Jr, the only Tiger in the 60 M Hurdles, finished 6th. Freshmen Jacob Brunsman and Blake Hays both finished top 15 in the 400 M with Brunsman finishing top 10. In the Men's 60 M, Nylo Clarke finished in the top 5 while Nyles Thomas finished 8th. Mizzou dominated the 800 M with senior Robert Kuhlmann and freshman Jonathan Schmidt finishing 1st and 2nd while junior Dylan Quisenberry finished at tenth. The Tigers continued the late domination in the Men's 3000 M with sophomore Martin Prodanov finishing 1st and freshmen Marquette Wilhite and Victor Mugeche finishing 2nd and 3rd. Mizzou Men finished 6th and 11th in the 4x400 M Relay.

The Mizzou Women started off the day with Ginger Murnieks finishing 2nd and Shannon Browning finishing 6th in the 1 Mile race. In the 60 M Hurdles, sophomore Morgan O'Neal finished 6th. Morgan O'Neal bounced back in the 400 M finishing 2nd. Freshman Kelsey Schweizer led the Mizzou Women in the 800 M race finishing 3rd while Michaela Hackbarth, junior, and Faramola Shonekan, senior, finished 7th and 8th. Jazmyn Shumaker, the lone Tiger in the 200 M, finished 7th. The Mizzou Women dominated the 3000 M with juniors Melissa Menghini and Sarah Chapman finishing 1st and 2nd while freshman Isabella Christiansen finished 5th and sophomore Tori Findley finished tenth. Senior Sophia Racette did not start the race. The Mizzou Women's 4x400 M Relay team finished 6th.

In the first field event for the Mizzou Men, junior Ja'Mari Ward set a meet record for the long jump with 7.92m. Mizzou's Patrick Kunza, senior, finished first in the weight throw event. The dominance continued with sophomore Roberto Vilches finishing 1st in the high jump. Freshman Mitchell Weber finished 3rd in the shot put event while freshman Devin Roberson finished 5th. Sophomore Georgi Nachev did not start the triple jump.

In the first field event for the Mizzou Women, senior Karissa Roman finished 3rd in the high jump. Junior Emily Stauffer and freshman Emily Offenheiser finished 2nd and 3rd in the shot put event. The Mizzou Women dominated the weight throw event with Jordan McClendon, senior, finishing 1st while CeCe Johnson, senior, finished 3rd and Sydney Oberdiek, sophomore, finished 4th. In the triple jump, sophomore Arianna Fisher finished 2nd followed by freshmen Mara Hausler at 3rd and Euphenie Andre at 4th.

The next meet for the Tigers is the Razorback Invitational Friday January 31 through Saturday February 1 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

