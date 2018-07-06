Mizzou Football announces Barry Odom as new head coach

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Thursday night Barry Odom would become the new head coach of the Tigers' football team.

Odom was previously an assistant coach and defensive coordinator with Missouri. The university said Odom agreed to a five year deal. He would be Missouri's 32nd head coach.

The university said the financial details of Odom's contract would be released after expected approval from the UM Board of Curators on Dec. 10 or 11.

Odom was set to be publically presented in a news conference Friday at the Mizzou Arena.

Odom spent three years as a linebacker for the Tigers from 1996 to 1999. He was head football coach at Rock Bridge High School from 2001 to 2002. Odom worked in Mizzou Athletics' administration from 2003 to 2008, and became a coach in 2009. Odom left Missouri from 2012 to 2014 to work as a defensive coordinator at the University of Memphis.

Mizzou Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said, "We had the opportunity to visit with a number of excellent coaches throughout our search. At the conclusion of that process, Coach Odom was the clear choice to serve as our next coach. He is a man of high integrity and possesses all the qualities you look for in a successful head coach. He has an undeniable passion for Mizzou, a strong track-record of success at each level of his career and a clear vision to mentor our student-athletes and lead our program to even greater heights."

Mizzou started its search for a new head coach after Gary Pinkel announced his retirement in November. Pinkel had been the Tigers' head coach since 2001.

Just Tuesday, sources told KOMU 8 News University of California head coach Sonny Dykes had interviewed with Rhoades in Denver.

39-year-old Odom has been involved with Mizzou athletics for 14 years.

"I'm tremendously honored to have this opportunity," Odom said. "It's something I've thought about for a long time as I've made my various stops leading up to this point."