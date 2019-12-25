Mizzou football climbs three spots in latest AP Poll

COLUMBIA - Following Saturday's 38-3 victory over Southeast Missouri State, Missouri rose to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers were previously ranked No. 24 coming in to the season.

The three spot climb is a result of week one losses by previous-No. 15 Arizona State, previous-No. 20 Wisconsin, and previous-No. 21 Stanford that dropped them all out of the rankings.

An NCAA-record 10 teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in Tuesday's top 25 poll, including all seven SEC Western Division teams. Texas A&M made the biggest jump of the week to No. 16 after not being ranked in the preseason version of the poll.

Missouri (1-0) plays again this Saturday against Arkansas State (0-1) at 6 p.m. in Jonesboro, Ark.

Here is the latest verion of the AP Top 25 Poll (last weeks rankings in parentheses):

1. Ohio State (1)

2. Alabama (3)

3. TCU (2)

4. Baylor (4)

5. Michigan State (5)

6. Auburn (6)

7. Oregon (7)

8. USC (8)

9. Notre Dame (11)

10. Georgia (9)

11. Florida State (10)

12. Clemson (12)

13. UCLA (13)

14. LSU (14)

15. Georgia Tech (16)

16. Texas A&M (NR)

17. Ole Miss (17)

18. Arkansas (18)

19. Oklahoma (19)

20. Boise State (23)

21. Missouri (24)

22. Arizona (22)

23. Tennessee (25)

24. Utah (NR)

25. Mississippi State (NR)