Mizzou Football Fans Reflect on Last Big 12 Texas Match-Up

COLUMBIA - Gary Pinkel seized his last opportunity to beat Texas in a Big 12 match-up. Pinkel was previously 0-5 against the Longhorns, and Texas was the only team Mizzou had not beat with Pinkel.

Fans said they felt bittersweet about the last game against Texas as a Big 12 school.

"We've had such a legacy of playing them year after year, and we have so many Texas people in Missouri," Mizzou football fan Sally McVey said. "I think it's a very special game to a lot of students and a lot of alums."

McVey also said she was excited for the next chapter for Mizzou football.

"It's also exciting because we're moving on to the SEC, to new teams and new traditions."

Texas fan Garrett Gaddy is from the Kansas City area and uses athletic events as a reason to see his friends from high school.

"A bunch of my buddies go [to MU]," Gaddy said. "Now that they're going to be going down to Florida and Georgia, I'm not going to be seeing them as much."