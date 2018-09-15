Mizzou Football Helping Joplin

7 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, June 03 2011 Jun 3, 2011 Friday, June 03, 2011 10:52:00 AM CDT June 03, 2011 in Sports
By: Eric Blumberg
loading

JOPLIN - The Missouri football program is doing its part to help the tornado victims in Joplin.  On Friday, the Tigers drove down a semitrailer full of supplies. Players on the trip include Wes Kemp, Jerrell Jackson, and Trey Hobson.

Former Tiger QB Chase Daniel is also involved in the relief effort. In addition to visiting Joplin, he has an autograph session scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. until Noon at Columbia's University Subaru.  He is asking for a minimum donation of $20 for autographs and pictures.  It's located at 1200 I-70 drive Southwest.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 77°
11am 80°
12pm 83°
1pm 87°