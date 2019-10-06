Mizzou football player arrested on three charges
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football player Nate Howard was arrested in Boone County Thursday on three charges, including possession of a controlled substance.
The junior defensive lineman was also arrested on marijuana possession and for his car plates being expired. He was still in the Boone County Jail as of Thursday morning.
