Mizzou football player pleads guilty to peace disturbance, gets probation
COLUMBIA - Mizzou football player Tre Williams will serve two years unsupervised probation after he pleaded guilty to peace disturbance.
Williams was arrested in December 2018 after he and another person got into an argument at Fieldhouse Bar in Columbia. Prosecutors later charged Williams with domestic assault.
The legal case caused Williams to sit out Mizzou's appearance in the Liberty Bowl in December.
