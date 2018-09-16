Mizzou Football Prepares for First Fall Scrimmage

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou football team has nine days of practice under its belt. Saturday marks a change of pace for the team.

The team will have its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning. It's one of three scrimmages during camp. Coach Pinkel said whether the players wearing red will scrimmage is a decision for trainer Rex Sharp.

Wide receiver Marcus Lucas and safety Matt White wore a red bib today, which means Lucas and White were limited to drills. The players say they look forward to these scrimmages because it's a time to test new adjustments, compete and see how the younger players perform in their first college football scrimmage. Senior cornerback EJ Gaines said, "It's like a game day, I mean there's really nothing that can compare to a game day, but I mean it's the closest thing to it right now. So just coming out and competing against the offense and really there's a lot of competition between guys at positions."

Cornell Ford, the team's cornerback coach, said "It's live tackling, I mean we really haven't done a whole lot of live tackling, and so the ability to tackle people in space is always a concern." Safety Ian Simon agreed, "Get the pads popping, see what some of the young guys can do in live action and you know get out on their foot and actually see if they an wrap up and make a tackle."

Coach Pinkel said the first scrimmage is so important because he gets to see where his team is at. "What we want to do is we want to see some continuity with our number one offense and number one defense, other than that we really mix a lot of people up and we understand that the continuity won't be as good, but you want to see your one offense and your one defense with some good continuity."

The Tigers will officially open the season at home against Murray State August 31. Kickoff is at 6p.m.