Mizzou football releases depth chart

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team released their depth chart Monday for the season opener against South Dakota State this Saturday. The following is the depth chart with analysis.

Quarterback

1: #7 Maty Mauk Exp: RS So.

2: #9 Eddie Printz Exp: RS Fr.

3: #13 Corbin Berkstresser Exp: RS Jr.

Position Summary: Redshirt Sophomore Mauk returns after earning All-SEC Freshman team honors. He went 3-1 as a starter for Mizzou in 2013, throwing for 11 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. He will look to improve his completion percentage, which was only 51.1 percent. Redshirt Freshman Eddie Printz won the backup job, beating former starter Corbin Berkstresser in a tight competition.

Halfback

1: #32 Russell Hansbrough Exp: Jr.

2: #6 Marcus Murphy Exp: RS Sr.

3: #32 Morgan Steward Exp: RS So.

Position Summary: Russell Hansbrough and Marcus Murphy are the returning players of the "three-headed monster" at the tailback position. Henry Josey left for the NFL, leaving Russell Hansbrough to take over as the feature back. Also look for Marcus Murphy to take snaps in the slot receiver role in addition to his second string halfback position. Steward will be the bruiser of the three runners, but he is listed as doubtful for the game Saturday against South Dakota State.

Wide Receiver

(X)

1. #21 Bud Sasser Exp: RS Sr.

2. #4 J'Mon Moore Exp: RS Fr.

(H)

1. #88 Jimmie Hunt Exp: RS Sr.

2. #84 Gavin Otte Exp: Sr.

3. #24 Lawrence Lee Exp: Fr.

(Z)

1. #8 Darius White Exp: RS Sr.

2. #18 Wesley Leftwich Exp: RS Jr.

3. #2 Nate Brown Exp: Fr.

Position Summary: This position group might be the biggest question mark for the Tigers offense after the dismissal of Dorial Green-Beckham in the offseason. The season-long suspension of Levi Copelin hurts depth for this group as well. After the departure of L'Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas, Hunt and Sasser are the only receivers with significant game experience for the Tigers. Darius White had a strong spring and will be expected to step up in Mizzou's spread system.

Tight End

1: #80 Sean Culkin Exp: RS So.

2: #82 Clayton Echard Exp: RS Jr.

Position Summary: Culkin will take over atop the depth chart in place of departing senior Eric Waters. In 2013, Offensive Coordinator Josh Henson used the tight end position in more of a blocking role. Look for that general trend to continue, but Culkin has shown the ability to be a receiving threat in scrimmages this spring. He could be a viable option through the air for Maty Mauk.

Left Tackle

1 # Mitch Morse Exp: RS Sr.

2: # Nate Crawford Exp: RS Fr.

Position Summary: Morse moves to the left tackle spot vacated by Seahawks draft pick Justin Britt. Morse started all 14 games last season for the Tigers at right tackle and managed to avoid injuries in the physical Southeastern conference.

Left Guard

1. #70 Anthony Gatti Exp: RS Sr.

2. #76 Jordan Williams Exp: RS So.

Position Summary: Gatti made two starts against Indiana and Arkansas State in 2013 at the left guard position in place of Max Copeland. He has appeared in a total of 23 games over his career and is finally starting the season atop the depth chart.

Center

1. #77 Evan Boehm Exp: Jr.

2. #63 Brad McNulty Exp: RS Jr.

Position Summary: Boehm returns after a very solid campaign in the 2013 season. He has made 26 consecutive starts for the Tigers including the last 14 games at center.

Right Guard

1. #73 Mitch Hall Exp: RS Jr.

2. #51 Stephen Carberry Exp: RS Sr.

Position Summary: Hall transferred from Ole Miss in 2011 and saw the field in 13 games last season backing up Connor McGovern. Hall fits the physical build, listed at 6'5" 320 pounds in the guard position.

Right Tackle

1. #60 Connor McGovern Exp: RS Jr.

2. #62 Taylor Chappell Exp: RS Jr.

3. #72 Clay Rhodes Exp: RS Fr.

Position Summary: McGovern will move from the right guard spot to right tackle. He is another returning starter on the line but will face a challenge moving from guard to tackle.

DEFENSE

Defensive End

1: #33 Markus Golden Exp: RS Sr.

1: #56 Shane Ray Exp: RS Jr.

2: #35 Marcus Loud Exp: RS Fr.

2: #91 Charles Harris Exp: RS Fr.

Position Summary: Defensive end has been a strong position group for the Tigers in recent years, and barring injury, it should stay that way in 2014. Golden and Ray should pick up right where Michael Sam and Kony Ealy left off. Golden totaled 6.5 sacks and 55 tackles and Ray had 4.5 sacks and 39 tackles in coming off the bench in 2013. Watch for both of these players to be in the offensive backfield frequently.

Defensive Tackle

1. #89 Matt Hoch Exp: RS Sr.

2. #90 Harold Brantley Exp: RS So.

Position Summary: Hoch and Brantley both should see plenty of playing time from defensive coordinator Dave Steckel. Hoch started all 14 games last season for Mizzou and had three sacks along with 41 tackles. Brantley made six starts last season as a redshirt freshman and had 30 tackles along with three pass break-ups.

Nose Guard

1. #96 Lucas Vincent Exp: RS Sr.

2. #97 Josh Augusta Exp: So.

Position Summary:

Vincent started nine games in 2013 and was solid up front. He is listed as the starter for the season. Augusta was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and played in all 14 games coming off the bench and on special teams. Look for Augusta to see plenty of action in defensive coordinator Dave Steckel's defensive line rotation.

Weak Side Linebacker

1. #10 Kentrell Brothers Exp: RS Jr.

2. #12 Darvin Ruise Exp: RS Sr.

Position Summary:

The linebacker position is a bit of a concern coming in for the Tigers after the departures of 2013 starters Andrew Wilson and Donovan Bonner. However, the Tigers have some experience coming back at the weak side linebacker position. Kentrell Brothers returns after starting every game in 2013 and finishing fourth in tackles and second on the team in interceptions. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip in the offseason. Coach Pinkel said Brothers is ready for the start of the season.

Middle Linebacker

1. #30 Michael Scherer Exp: RS So.

2. #38 Eric Beisel Exp: RS Fr.

Position Summary: Scherer played in a reserve role for the Tigers in 2013. He had six total tackles during the season. He looks to fill the shoes of Andrew Wilson, who led the Tigers in tackles in 2013.

Strong Side Linebacker

1. #25 Donavin Newsom Exp: RS So.

2. #40 Clarence Green Exp: RS Jr.

Position Summary: Newsom recorded five tackles in special teams action for Missouri in 10 games last season. Newsom came into the spring listed as the second weak side linebacker but won the starting job on the strong side.

Cornerback

1. #1 John Gibson Exp: RS So.

1. #11 Aarion Penton Exp: So.

2. #7 Kenya Dennis Exp: Jr.

2. #3 David Johnson Exp: RS Jr.

3. #28 Logan Cheadle Exp: Fr.

Position Summary: Young players take over for NFL hopefuls EJ Gaines and Randy Ponder. Aarion Penton showed flashes of brilliance for the Tigers in his freshman season in the nickelback role. He will now take over as an every-down corner. Gibson played in 12 games and had one interception in 2013. Gary Pinkel said freshman Logan Cheadle will get some playing time this Saturday against South Dakota State.

Strong Safety

1. #9 Braylon Webb Exp: RS Sr.

2. #2 Duron Singleton Exp: Sr.

Position Summary: Webb returns in 2014 with big expectations. He started all 14 games in 2013 and was the team's second leading tackler from the safety position. He also snagged three interceptions. Webb has the most career starts of any Tiger on the field in 2014.

Free Safety

1. #21 Ian Simon Exp: RS Jr.

2. #5 Cortland Browning Exp: RS Jr.

3. #8 Thomas Wilson Exp: Fr.

Position Summary: Simon played frequently in 2013 as a safety and started in six games. He had one interception against Toledo and he totaled 42 tackles on the season. Simon saw significant time in the 2013 Texas A&M game and helped the Tiger secondary hold Aggie wide receiver Mike Evans to 8 yards receiving.

Kicker

1. #99 Andrew Baggett Exp: RS Jr.

Position Summary: Baggett returns for his third year as kicker for the Tigers. Most fans remember the 24-yard field goal miss in double overtime against South Carolina, but he improved his FG make percentage from 2012. He made 18-25 field goals and missed three extra points in 2013.

Punter

1. #92 Christian Brinser Exp: RS Sr.

Position Summary: Brinser is back for his second season as the starting punter. He averaged 41 yards per punt in 2013 in his first season as the starter.



Kickoff Returner:

1. #21 Ian Simon Exp: RS Jr.

2. #6 Marcus Murphy Exp: RS Sr.

Punt Returner:

1. #6 Marcus Murphy Exp: RS Sr.

2. #1 Aarion Penton Exp: So.

Position Summary: Gary Pinkel said today in his press conference that the Tigers did not want to stretch Murphy too thin at running back and slot wide receiver. For week one he is listed as the second string kick returner. He is still listed to be first to handle the punt return duties after being named an All-SEC returner following the 2012 season.