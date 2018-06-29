Mizzou Football Releases Finalized 2012 Schedule

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri has finalized its 2012 football schedule, as announced on Friday by Senior Associate Athletic Director Mark Alnutt. The 12-game slate features seven home contests to be played at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium, marking the first time since 1987 that Mizzou has had a seven-game home schedule.



The final piece to the puzzle was added this week when Mizzou and Syracuse University agreed to a November 17th date in Columbia, Missouri. That closed out Mizzou's non-conference slate, as the Tigers will open the season September 1st against Southeastern Louisiana, followed by non-conference games against Arizona State at home (September 15th) and at Central Florida (September 29th). The game against Syracuse is a one-year arrangement, while Central Florida will return a game in Columbia on September 13, 2014.



Interspersed throughout the non-conference action is Mizzou's much-anticipated inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference. Tiger fans can plan on attending an historic game on September 8th, when MU plays its first-ever game as an SEC member, when the defending SEC East Division champion Georgia Bulldogs come to Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium.



Mizzou will have a seven-game home schedule, including home SEC games against Georgia, Vanderbilt (October 6th), defending BCS champion Alabama (October 13th), and Kentucky (October 27th - Homecoming). Conference road games are set with the road opener at South Carolina on September 22nd, followed by road games in three of the final four games of the season - at Florida (November 3rd), at Tennessee (November 10th) and at Texas A&M (November 24th). In a scheduling oddity, Mizzou's game at A&M will mark the third straight season the Tigers have played in College Station, Texas.



"We are very pleased to get our schedule finalized, and are excited that we could put this kind of schedule together," said Alnutt, who oversees the scheduling of football, in conjunction with Head Coach Gary Pinkel. "This is a schedule that Tiger fans can be excited about, and we're very fortunate to be able to put such a quality group of opponents together given the challenging timetable we were faced with," Alnutt said.