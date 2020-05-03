Mizzou football renews Border War rivalry with Kansas

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced Saturday it has renewed its football rivalry with Kansas.

The renewal includes a four-game set, starting in 2025 at Faurot Field and continuing in 2026, 2031 and 2032. The games will alternate between Columbia and Lawrence, Kansas.

Mizzou and Kansas have not played each other in football since 2011, right before Mizzou left the Big 12 for the SEC.

The teams have met 120 times on the football field, with the first meeting coming in 1891. At the time of the last meeting, the rivalry was the 2nd most-played in Division 1 football. It now sits 8th on the list.

Mizzou claims a 57-54-9 lead in the series, but Kansas claims Mizzou's lead is 56-55-9. The difference comes from the 1960 meeting, where Kansas won the game on the field but later forfeited due to an ineligible player.

The news comes on the heels of Mizzou and Kansas announcing the renewal of its basketball rivalry back in October. The six-game basketball series begins later this year.