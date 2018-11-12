Mizzou football's freshman Daniel Parker named SEC Freshman of the week

COLUMBIA- Mizzou freshman tight end Daniel Parker was named SEC Freshman of the Week. This is Parker's first-career weekly honor.

Parker stepped in for Missouri's offense last Saturday and had a big impact in the 33-28 win over Vanderbilt. He had three catches for 42 yards and a 20-yard touchdown catch. His touchdown catch helped the Tigers cut Vanderbilt's lead to two points in the third quarter.

The Tigers travel to Tennessee this weekend to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday November 17th at 2:30 p.m.