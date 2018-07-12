Mizzou Football Season Tickets Available to Public July 11

COLUMBIA - Remaining 2013 Mizzou Football season tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, July 11th at 6 p.m. (central time) with online-only sales that evening at www.mutigers.com/buytickets.

The next day, Friday, July 12th, beginning at 8 a.m., fans can also purchase season tickets by phone (1-800-CAT-PAWS or 884-PAWS in mid-Missouri), in person at the Mizzou Arena ticket office, or online. Mizzou Athletics is in the process of finalizing renewals and additional ticket requests from 2012 season ticket holders, as well as those who registered for new season tickets on the request list. Beginning Thursday, fans will have the opportunity to select seats and purchase tickets from available season ticket inventory.

All orders are subject to availability. Mizzou will play one of the top home schedules in the Southeastern Conference in 2013, with a home slate that features five bowl teams from a year ago, including SEC rivals Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Home non-conference individual game tickets will go on sale to all 2013 Tiger Scholarship Fund members and to all 2013 football season ticket holders beginning Thursday, July 25th at 6 p.m. online only at www.mutigers.com. Any remaining single-game non-conference tickets will be made available to the public for online orders only, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26th. Beginning Monday, July 29th, fans can also order non-conference individual game tickets by calling 1-800-CAT-PAWS (884-PAWS in mid-Missouri) or in person at the Mizzou Arena ticket office, as well as online.

If available, SEC home individual game tickets will first be offered to all 2013 Tiger Scholarship Fund members, and then to all 2013 football season ticket holders during the week of August 5th. If tickets remain available, these will then be offered to the public in August on a date yet to be determined. The only way to guarantee a seat for the upcoming season is to purchase season tickets.