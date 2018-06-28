Mizzou Football Takes on No. 21 Texas Longhorns Saturday

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, November 11 2011 Nov 11, 2011 Friday, November 11, 2011 1:44:00 PM CST November 11, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Gary Pinkel spoke this summer about the unfairness of the Longhorn Network. Texas' ability to televise high school games is an invaluable recruiting tool for a school that already has tons of tradition going for it.

Back in July, when Missouri's future conference destination was unknown, Pinkel complained that the arrangement reflected "a lack of common sense."

Well, he doesn't have to worry about that anymore. One last time as fellow conference members, Missouri takes on No. 21 Texas on Saturday. Whatever differences the schools have, pretty soon it won't matter.

