Mizzou Football talks recruiting, COVID and more in media availability

1 day 6 hours 41 minutes ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 2:11:00 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News
By: Parker Rehm, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA —Wednesday marked the third-straight week that Mizzou football coaches and players talked to media about the upcoming season. 

New running-backs coach Curtis Luper and junior tight end Daniel Parker Jr. joined the call Wednesday.

A key topic throughout was recruiting. Last week, head football coach Eli Drinkwitz said that the recruiting trail had slowed down.

"[Casey] Woods has done an incredible job," Drinkwitz said. "We have to pick it up a little bit. We haven't had a commitment in, I don't know, seven to eight days? We're behind the 'eight ball' right now but we'll get to work on that."

It's pretty safe to say Drinkwitz's staff did just that.

Mizzou Football added five new commitments to its 2021 recruiting class in one week. 

The most recent commitment comes from division two transfer Keke Chism, a standout wide-receiver from Angelo State University. Coach Luper believes this kind of success is due to the culture they've been building for the Tigers.

"I think it starts with the high school coaches and that's developing relationships with the high school coaches there... which has been made difficult by the pandemic," Luper said.

This has been a focal point of Drinkwitz's staff ever since the Tigers brought him in.

"You hear Coach Drink talk all the time about how words and our actions need to align," Luper said. "That's integrity. Our words are, we're going to recruit the state and that's from Kansas City both sides and St. Louis both sides and then from the northern tip to the southern tip."

Another key message from today's media availability stemmed from the topic of college football players testing positive  for COVID-19 across the country. 

This can be avoided and it is up to the players to fall in line, Parker Jr. said.

"For us I would say it comes from a respect aspect and an accountability aspect," Parker Jr. said. "From a COVID aspect, we figure if we stay away from anyone outside of the football team we should be fine."

Clemson University announced that it had 23 players test positive for the virus. LSU has at least 30 players in quarantine with some testing positive and others who are asymptomatic.

However, both Parker Jr. and Luper agreed that the main focus is establishing a mentality for next season.

"Obviously we gotta get out on the field, hopefully soon," Luper said.

"This summer to us as players is almost like a mini fall camp," Parker Jr. said. "Everyone on this team wants to contribute, everyone on this team wants to make it to the next level. Everyone on this team knows it's going to take dedication and hard work day-in and day-out."

More News

Grid
List

Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument
Committee votes to remove Missouri confederate monument
Cape Girardeau - A monument in southeast Missouri honoring the Confederate States of America may soon be... More >>
54 minutes ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:58:30 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
WATCH: Congratulations Chris on retirement!
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris Gervino leave KOMU 8 with his last day scheduled for Thursday, June... More >>
58 minutes ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:54:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Daily hospital update replaced with weekly report during the pandemic
Daily hospital update replaced with weekly report during the pandemic
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Missouri Hospital Association says it will stop issuing a daily report about the status of... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:51:01 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Cities consider requiring face masks as virus cases surge
Cities consider requiring face masks as virus cases surge
LIBERTY (AP) — Missouri city officials are grappling with how to respond to increasing coronavirus cases when many residents are... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:46:59 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

One MU Health Quick Care location reopens
One MU Health Quick Care location reopens
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - MU Health Care reopened its Quick Care location at Hy-Vee on West Broadway for the first time... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:29:13 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Grant funding allows Columbia buses to continue free fares for locals
Grant funding allows Columbia buses to continue free fares for locals
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s transit system received a $6.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration on Thursday. Go COMO... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:12:40 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Homeowners near Osage Beach bar aren't happy with planned expansion
Homeowners near Osage Beach bar aren't happy with planned expansion
OSAGE BEACH — Residents living near Backwater Jack's, a bar and grill in Osage Beach, aren't happy with expansion plans... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Missouri's only abortion clinic gets license
Missouri's only abortion clinic gets license
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s health department on Thursday issued another license to the state’s only abortion clinic following a... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

City manager recommends staffing cuts, removing school resource officers
City manager recommends staffing cuts, removing school resource officers
COLUMBIA — City manager John Glascock announced Thursday that he plans to propose that the City of Columbia cuts 78.5... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Murder suspect arrested in Kansas City
Murder suspect arrested in Kansas City
COLUMBIA — Kansas City police arrested Bobby Dawson, 38, of Columbia, on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Missouri education commissioner talks upcoming school year
Missouri education commissioner talks upcoming school year
JEFFERSON CITY — Department of Elementary and Secondary Education director Margie Vandeven laid out some of the biggest challenges for... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

MU researches tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
MU researches tracking COVID-19 through wastewater
COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri is teaming up with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Department... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 4:25:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

MU, UM system announce leadership changes
MU, UM system announce leadership changes
COLUMBIA — MU and UM system leadership announced in an email Thursday several changes to University leadership. The changes... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 12:32:05 PM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

COVID-19 impacts Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration
COVID-19 impacts Columbia's Fire in the Sky celebration
COLUMBIA - The city's annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration will look different this year. "Usually... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: New confirmed cases in Cole and Callaway counties
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: New confirmed cases in Cole and Callaway counties
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:00:00 AM CDT June 25, 2020 in News

Progress made on MU diversity efforts, report says, but further steps needed
Progress made on MU diversity efforts, report says, but further steps needed
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A new report evaluating diversity, inclusion and equity efforts at MU observed progress in recent years but... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 Thursday, June 25, 2020 7:39:00 AM CDT June 25, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia bar owner voices concerns with transparency in businesses
Columbia bar owner voices concerns with transparency in businesses
COLUMBIA - Shotbar owner Ben Monsees temporarily shut down his business June 17, due to an employee testing positive for... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 24 2020 Jun 24, 2020 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9:32:00 PM CDT June 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 81°
10pm 79°
11pm 78°
12am 77°