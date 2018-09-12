Mizzou Football Team Stranded by Aircraft Mechanical Trouble

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Aircraft mechanical problems cancelled the return flight of the Mizzou Tiger football team early Sunday morning, stranding players and staff in Bloomington for an extra day following the Tiger win Saturday over the Hoosiers.

The team went to the airport as planned Saturday night to take the charter flight, boarded the plane, and waited for take-off. Around 1 a.m., officials got word the mechanical problems would keep the plane on the ground for possible repair. By 3 a.m., team members returned to the hotel to try to find rooms, in some cases doubling up to take what was left.

Plans call for a 1 p.m. departure from Indiana Sunday, with a return to the Columbia Regional Airport scheduled around 2:30 p.m.