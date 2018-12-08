Mizzou fraternity ordered to stop all chapter operations

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon must stop all chapter operations, according to the fraternity's national office.

The Fraternity Service Center of Sigma Alpha Epsilon out the Columbia chapter under a cease-and-desist order "as part of [an] investigation into health and safety violations regarding the group."

A statement from the center said they will continue to "work with university administrators and chapter leaders to gain more information surrounding the infractions." No details about any alleged incidents were provided.

You can read Sigma Alpha Epsilon's statement here.

Earlier in December, the national chapter of SAE decided to self-suspend its chapters from social activities involving alcohol. The suspension started Dec. 4, and will last through February.