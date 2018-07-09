Mizzou Fraternity Raises Money For Cancer

COLUMBIA - One MU fraternity spent its evening shaving heads.

That's because one of its members, Kevin Hasselfeld was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Members of the fraternity said it was a sign of unity.

"We were just trying to show for our brother. We just wanted to surprise him. We wanted to show him that we care about him and love him," said fraternity member Nick Park.

The event was a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and both parents and members of the fraternity donated.

According to Park, Hasselfeld is leaving for his first treatment in St. Louis tomorrow.

Delta Upsilon continued its fundraiser tonight at Fieldhouse, where all proceeds went to the American Cancer Society.