Mizzou Freshman Finucane Earns SEC Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Al. - Freshman pitcher Tori Finucane claimed her first SEC Pitcher of the Week honor after an impressive showing at Mississippi State last weekend. The Tiger pitcher shut down the Bulldogs with 16 strikeouts over 14 innings of work. Finucane is now 2-0 in her two starts for Mizzou.

Finucane powered past her previous career-high of nine strikeouts, which she had accomplished three times this season, with 12 strikeouts in the 6-0 shutout of MSU on April 4. The complete game shutout was her fourth of 2014. Finucane issued zero walks and allowed just two hits.

The Bulldogs were kept at bay in Finucane's second win of the weekend, the night cap of the doubleheader on April 5. Pitching complete games in consecutive days, Finucane allowed just one run in the 8-1 win and series clincher, striking out four batters and issuing two walks.

Finucane's 12 strikeouts on April 4 were the most for a Mizzou pitcher since April 2013, when former Tiger ace and three-time All-American Chelsea Thomas struck out 13 batters at LSU.

Fans can next catch head coach Ehren Earleywine's squad in action on Wednesday, April 9, as the Tigers host Western Illinois for a doubleheader at University Field. Games are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. starts.