Mizzou gains another Rock Bridge commit

COLUMBIA - Mizzou football capped off a successful summer of recruiting on Monday, with another commitment from Rock Bridge High School.

Jalen Logan-Redding, the weakside defensive end for the Bruins, committed to Mizzou.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end picked Mizzou over his 13 offers ranging from Purdue to Texas.

Logan-Redding is ranked 17th in Missouri with three stars from Rivals.com.

He will be joining his Rock Bridge teammate, Will Norris, who also committed to Mizzou in July. Norris had seven offers including Army and Air Force.

Norris and Logan-Redding will take the field on Friday at 7 P.M. when they meet De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis.