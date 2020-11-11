COLUMBIA - Saturday's game between the Mizzou Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs has been postponed, the SEC announced Wednesday morning.
In a tweet, conference officials said the postponement was due to "positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantine of individuals" within Mizzou's program.
NEWS | The Georgia at Missouri FB game of Nov. 14 is postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Missouri FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 11, 2020
No make-up date has been announced yet.
According to an email sent to fans Wednesday morning, the opportunity to reschedule will need to be evaluated, since Missouri already as a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12.
"The rescheduling games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date," the email said.
Tickets purchased for Saturdays game will be honored on the reschedule date.
Earlier in the week, the SEC canceled games between Auburn and Mississippi State, Alabama and LSU and Tennessee and Texas A&M.