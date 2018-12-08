Mizzou gets No. 10 seed in NCAA Women's Tournament

COLUMBIA — The Missouri Tigers women's basketball team received a bid for the 2016 NCAA Women's Championship as the No. 10 seed in the Bridgeport Region. The Tigers waited nervously before seeing their name unveiled among the final four teams.

Mizzou will play No. 7 BYU in Austin, Texas on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers were projected as a No. 9 seed in the final mock bracket with the prospect of facing No. 1 overall Connecticut in the second round.

Although they are still in UCONN's region, Robin Pingeton and company would not face the tournament's overwhelming favorites before the Elite Eight. The Huskies have won 69 consecutive games and hope to become the first program to win four straight national championships.

If Mizzou advances past BYU, No. 2 Texas would be the likely opponent in the second round.