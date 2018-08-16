Mizzou Golf, Columbia Orthopedic Group to Host Youth Camp

COLUMBIA - Columbia youth golfers (grades K-8) still have an opportunity to sign up for one of the top free youth clinics in mid-Missouri as the Columbia Orthopedic Group and Mizzou Golf host the 2011 Junior Golf Clinic at The Club at Old Hawthorne on April 2.



The first clinic of the day is already sold out, however spots still remain for the second session, which runs from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own clubs (clubs will be provided for those who don't have them), wear proper golf attire and bring clothing applicable to that day's weather conditions (including rain gear). Tennis shoes and sneakers are also appropriate, but no open-toed shoes will be allowed.



Check-in for Session 2 runs from 4:00-5:00 p.m. and the camp will begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. It's slated to end at 6:30 p.m.



The Columbia Orthopedic Group will provide a commemorative T-Shirt upon check-in and in addition to Missouri coaches Mark Leroux, John Utley, Stephanie Priesmeyer, special clinic instructors include head coaches Tim Norris of Kansas State, Jay Horton of Iowa State, Lance Watson of Oral Roberts, Mike Fleck of Ball State and John Bermel of Northern Iowa.



To register for the second session, please contact Derek Doolittle at doolittled@missouri.edu. The deadline for registration is March 28 by 8:00 a.m.