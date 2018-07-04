Mizzou Golf Course to be Named for Former Curator

COLUMBIA (AP) - An $8.3 million contribution has earned a former University of Missouri curator naming rights for the school's golf course at a Columbia country club.

The university's Board of Curators voted unanimously last week to designate the facility as the Walsworth Family Golf Complex, a part of the Club at Old Hawthorne.

That comes five months after Don and Audrey Walsworths' gift for upgrades at Memorial Stadium upgrades and a new clubhouse for the men's and women's golf teams.

Don Walsworth, of Marceline, is an MU graduate, CEO of a northern Missouri publishing company and former curators' chairman. Two of his three children played golf for Missouri. A third was a Pac-10 golf champion at Stanford University.

A Mizzou Arena outdoor plaza is also named for the family.