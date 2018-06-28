Mizzou Golf Finishes Sixth At Notre Dame Gridiron Classic

COLUMBIA - Freshman Ryan Zech is proving his worth early for the Mizzou Golf program at the collegiate level, finishing seventh overall at the 2011 Notre Dame Gridiron Classic in South Bend, Indiana.



Zech native shot rounds of 71-71-73-215 to finish just five shots out of first and 5-over-par at the 12-team event. The 2011 Notre Dame Gridiron Classic was played at the par-70 Warren Golf Course. The University of Houston and St. Mary's (Calif.) tied for the tournament title. Texas-Arlington's Paul McConnell won the event by one shot over Houston's James Ross. Missouri finished in sixth place.



Missouri remained in the upper division this week thanks to Top 20 finishes from Zech, Emilio Cuartero and Jace Long.



Cuartero shot an even-par 70 on Tuesday to finish tied for 15th. The Lleida, Spain, native opened 73-76 on Monday and was tied for 35th before recording one of the top-four rounds of the day.



Long opened the event with a 1-under-par 69 and finished 74-77--220 to tie for 19th. Long now has three consecutive Top 20 finishes to start his junior season, including his win at the 2011 Michigan Wolverine Intercollegiate (Sept. 12-13).



Nick Wilson and Hunter Kraus finished up the Tiger scorers. Wilson shot 74-74-81 to tie for 55th, and Krause finished 75-81-81 to claim 67th.



Missouri returns to action Oct. 8-9 at the John Dallio Memorial in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

