Mizzou Golf Strong in Season Opening Event

VERONA, NY -- Jace Long fired consecutive rounds of 6-under-par 66 and holds a commanding nine-shot lead after the first day of competition at the 2012 Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate in Verona, New York.

Long was outstanding all day, recording 15 birdies and just three bogeys in 36 holes of competition. He had eight birdies during his first round and added seven more in the second as he looks for victory in the season-opening tournament. Long boasts that nine-shot lead over Antoine LeSaux of Louisville and Andrew Gain of Saint Peter's College.

As a team Missouri (276-283--559) leads by nine shots over Louisville (285-283--568). The Tigers are looking for their second win in four tries in Verona, winning the inaugural event in 2009. Purdue claimed the 2010 title and Baylor won in 2011.

In addition to Long three other Tigers are in the Top 10. Emilio Cuartero is seventh with rounds of 68-75 and both Jacob Fair and Hunter Kraus are ninth at even par. Just a freshman, Fair played well in his initial start as a Tiger. He shot consecutive rounds of 72 and even recorded an eagle on the par-5, 530-yard first hole.

Ryan Zech showed the most round-to-round improvement for Mizzou. The sophomore opened with a 7-over-par 79, but shot a 1-under-par 71 in his second round. He stands 31st heading into Monday.

Tommie Wuennenberg was the final Tiger in action and shot 83-84--167 competing as an individual.

The final round of play at the 2012 Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate begins Monday at 8 a.m.