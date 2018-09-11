Mizzou golf teams taking advantage of warm December

COLUMBIA- This December has been abnormally warm for the state of Missouri, but the golf teams at the University of Missouri aren't complaining. Almost three years ago Don Walsworth donated roughly $8.3 million to the Mizzou Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. The golf team was one of the primary beneficiaries of that donation.

The golf team was granted an indoor facility with locker rooms, coaches' offices, indoor-heated hitting bays, and modern swing instruction technology. The goal was to give players a chance to practice during inclement weather.

"Before the facility was built we would be in Dan Devine Pavilion or the Hearnes Center and again because of the scheduling and the availability 20 teams trying to use those two indoor facilities it got kind of chaotic, and the pecking order who gets in there and who doesn't we were kind of down on the list there," Coach Mark Leroux said.

The facility allows the team to have a full practice indoors if there is snow on the ground or if the wind chill is below twenty degrees.

Not only has this facility helped players improve during the winter season, it has also helped attract recruits. "Yeah, I didn't know it was going to be this cold in Missouri so I mean if they didn't have this facility I probably wouldn't have come here because I wouldn't really be able to practice in the winter," Sophomore golfer Clara Young said.

The women's golf team won two tournaments this fall, and hope to build on that headed into the spring. Coach Leroux of the men's team said that he hopes the team can reach an NCAA regional, but knows that is a tall task going forward.