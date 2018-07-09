Mizzou Golfer Wins Second Player of the Year Award

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Golf Association has named Jace Long its Player of the Year for 2011. Long also captured the award during the 2009 season as well. Long had an outstanding year at Mizzou and participated in several other Championships throughout the state.

Long's sophomore season was recorded as one of the greatest in Mizzou Golf history. He won four event titles during the season, including the 2011 NCAA Southeast Regional Championship title and qualified to compete in the NCAA Championships. His four wins set a single-season record at Mizzou, and Long also tied the school record in the final round of the NCAA Championship earning a 10-under-par 62. His score was also the lowest final round score in school history and the lowest ever for a Mizzou Golfer at a postseason event.

Long also competed in the 2011 Missouri Amateur Championship, where he finished in second place. He also took second by one stroke at the MGA Stroke Play Championship. The junior finished first in the Commerce Bank Open, and also qualified for the US Amateur at Dalhousie GC where he continued to the second stage of the US Open.

The Golf Association also honored 2012 Tigers Signee Jacob Fair with the 2011 Missouri Golf Association Junior Player of the Year Award.