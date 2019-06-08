Mizzou Guard Akira Levy prepares to transfer
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball guard Akira Levy plans to transfer and leave the Tigers.
KOMU 8 confirmed Friday Levy entered the transfer portal. This gives coaches across the country the freedom to recruit the freshman for their programs.
Levy tore her ACL and meniscus in her right knee against Auburn in February, ending her freshman season. Levy started in four of the 28 games she played as a Tiger. She averaged 4.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 2 assists.
Levy earned All-SEC Freshman Team Honors and Mizzou's 2019 Female Rookie of the Year.
More News
Grid
List
NEW FRANKLIN - The New Franklin Police Department lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the city, Friday morning. Officials... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents are finding new ways to make the best of the flooding that has sent some of... More >>
in
FULTON - Some Westminster College students and professors are raising funds to build a new Veterans Memorial. The group,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball guard Akira Levy plans to transfer and leave the Tigers. KOMU 8 confirmed Friday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday marks a national holiday with a rich history and even richer flavors. National Doughnut Day was... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Ameren now says Monday is the soonest it could potentially release the floodgates at Bagnell Dam. ... More >>
in
Beginning July 1, MU’s cheerleading and Golden Girls teams will be merged into one program, the school announced Thursday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Susan Randolph is the co-lead for the Jefferson City chapter of Mom's Demand Action. But she hasn't... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An empty lot was transformed Friday into a place for relaxation or recreational activities. The Community Pop Up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested Randall Gene Shaw of Columbia on Thursday in connection to the Aug. 16, 2018 robbery at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Huntington's Disease Society of America hosted Columbia's Team Hope walk and run on Saturday. The walk is... More >>
in
HARTSBURG – As communities recover from the flooding, Hartsburg is one that is still trying to protect the town. ... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Water levels have started slowly receding, according to neighbors on Marina Road in Cole County. Friday,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri's largest state games competition will continue today through Sunday. The Show-Me State Games are a weekend-long... More >>
in
MOKANE - Some Mokane residents are calling the recent flooding the next "100 year flood." But, not all neighbors are... More >>
in
CLARKSBURG - A social media threat sent Moniteau County deputies fanning out in the woods near Clarksburg much of Thursday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Brenda Engelbrecht and her family moved items into a storage unit the week before an EF3 tornado... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Friends of Alicia Meyer are remembering her days after she died in a car driven onto a flooded... More >>
in