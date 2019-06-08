Mizzou Guard Akira Levy prepares to transfer

COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball guard Akira Levy plans to transfer and leave the Tigers.

KOMU 8 confirmed Friday Levy entered the transfer portal. This gives coaches across the country the freedom to recruit the freshman for their programs.

Levy tore her ACL and meniscus in her right knee against Auburn in February, ending her freshman season. Levy started in four of the 28 games she played as a Tiger. She averaged 4.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 2 assists.

Levy earned All-SEC Freshman Team Honors and Mizzou's 2019 Female Rookie of the Year.