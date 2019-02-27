Mizzou guard to undergo ankle surgery, out for remainder of the season
COLUMBIA - A spokesman for the Mizzou men's basketball team said Tuesday that sophomore guard Mark Smith will be out for the remainder of the season and have ankle surgery on March 4.
Smith first suffered an ankle injury late in the Arkansas game on Feb. 12.
Smith returned after missing six games. He played against Ole Miss and Kentucky, but scored a combined two points in the games.
Before Smith suffered his ankle injury, he was averaging 13 points per game and six rebounds.
Smith was arguably Mizzou's best three point shooter and one of the top in the SEC.
The Tigers are 2-7 since losing Smith. They take on Mississippi State Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
