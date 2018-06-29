Mizzou Gymnastics Loses on Senior Night

5 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 08 2013 Mar 8, 2013 Friday, March 08, 2013 8:30:14 PM CST March 08, 2013 in Tiger Talk

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Gymnastics fell to Illinois 196.300-194.125 on Senior Night at the Hearnes Center on Friday.

The meet was the final home competition for seniors Tori Howard, Sandra Ostad and Brittany Bendoff and junior Taylor Medrea. Medrea closed her home season on a high note, setting a new career high of 9.775 on the balance beam and matching her personal best on floor with a 9.800. Howard finished off the meet with a career high 9.900 score on floor as well. Mackenzie McGill also set a few career high scores at the meet including a 9.850 on bars and a 9.850 on beam.

The Tigers put up a team total of 48.625 on vault to start off the meet. Sophomore Rachel Updike took first on the event with a 9.900 score. Howard also had a good performance, putting up a 9.800 for her vault. Miranda Eubank posted a 9.750, and Laura Kappler contributed to the team total with a 9.675 score as well. Rachel Henderson led off the rotation with a 9.500 score.

McGill's career high 9.850 score led the Tigers through the bar rotation and earning her a second place finish on the event. Medrea also had a stellar bar routine, putting up a 9.775 score. Kappler scored a 9.675 on the event as well.

McGill also led the Tigers on beam with a 9.850, and Howard had a strong performance as well scoring 9.800. McGill's 9.850 score earned her second on the beam also. Medrea's 9.775 contributed to the team total as well as Cathryn Aliceaacosta's 9.750 score. Missouri's 48.800 score on beam put the Tigers at a 145.075 score through three rotations.

The Tigers had a big night on the floor, starting out the rotation with back-to-back 9.800 scores from Medrea and Aliceaacosta. Ostad only continued the string of scores as she earned a 9.825 score on floor. Howard's career-high 9.900 score earned her second place on the event as well. Eubank also recorded a 9.725 on the event to contribute to the team total.

The Tigers will continue the season on March 16 at Arizona.

