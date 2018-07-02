Mizzou Gymnastics Receives Four All-SEC Honors

COLUMBIA -- Four Tigers have earned All-Conference honors as announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. Freshman Miranda Eubank, juniors Taylor Medrea and Mackenzie McGill and Senior Tori Howard have all been recognized by the Southeastern Conference after their performances at the 2013 SEC Gymnastics Championship on Saturday, March 23. Medrea, Howard and McGill have all been named to the All-SEC team, and Eubank has also been named to the 2013 All-Freshman Team.



The All-SEC Team is comprised of athletes with the top two scores (including ties) on each event and the all-around from the first and second sessions of the SEC Championship. The All-Freshman team consists of freshmen with the top score on each event from the first and second sessions of the championship meet. Ties were not broken. The All-Freshman Team also includes freshmen with the top two all-around scores (including ties) from the first and second sessions of the SEC Championship.



"We are very proud of how our team performed at the SEC Championships," head coach Rob Drass said. "Miranda, Taylor, Mackenzie and Tori were all very deserving. It is a huge honor to make the All-SEC team and the All-Freshman team. It's not only a huge honor to have five athletes make the team but have an student-athlete from three classes class shows we will have continued success in the future. Many of these athletes had personal bests or tied personal bests to accomplish this. Congratulations to all who made the team."



The awards are the first for Eubank in her career, and come after she earned a 9.800 score on the uneven bars in the first session of the 2013 SEC Gymnastics Championships. The recognition is also the first for Medrea in her career. She led Missouri with a 9.825 score on the bars at Saturday's meet.



Howard has earned All-SEC recognition after matching her career high 9.900 score on balance beam at the SEC Championships. McGill also put up a career-best 9.900 on balance beam at the meet, and the honors mark the first in each of their careers.