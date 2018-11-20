Mizzou Gymnastics Schedule Posted

COLUMBIA -- The 2012-13 gymnastics season is right around the corner, and the Missouri Gymnastics program is ready to get things underway. Missouri's inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference will bring many challenges, as the Tigers will face five teams that competed at the 2012 NCAA National Competition including 2012 National Champion Alabama.

"We are really looking forward to our first season in the Southeastern Conference," Head Coach Rob Drass said. "We are excited for the opportunity to compete amongst the top teams in the nation and to be a part of such a strong gymnastics conference. The SEC is the premier gymnastics league and our team is ready to embrace the opportunities ahead."

Mizzou will kick off the 2013 season on Sunday, Dec. 9 with a Black and Gold Exhibition meet in St. Louis at Lindenwood University before jumping right into the season on Jan. 11.

The Tigers will host the Crimson Tide on Jan. 11 in the Hearnes Center before heading on the road for two consecutive weekends. Mizzou will travel first to Florida to take on the Gators on Jan. 18 before heading to Colorado Springs, Colo. for a competition against Air Force, TWU and UC Davis.

The month of February will bring all of the Tigers to town as Mizzou will host the Auburn Tigers on Friday, Feb. 1 and the LSU Tigers on Feb. 8. Missouri will then travel to Lexington, Ky. for a contest against Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 15 before hosting the Georgia Bulldogs on Feb. 22.

The Tigers will close out the 2013 home slate with a non-conference match up against the Fighting Illini before traveling to Tucson, Arizona to take on Arizona on March 15.