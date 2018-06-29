Mizzou Gymnastics Stays Undefeated

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Gymnastics team is 5-0 on the season after earning a 195.925-195.225 victory over North Carolina State on Friday. The score marks a season-high for the Tigers, one of several records set at the meet. This is the first time in program history that Missouri has won five consecutive dual meets in a row to start the season.



Seven Tigers set or matched career-high scores at the meet, and Mary Burke matched two of her own season-high scores. Mizzou also swept the meet taking the top two spots on each event, and Mary Burke took the all-around title with her 39.450 all-around score.



The Tigers took the lead right from the start and, although the scores were close, Mizzou never looked back. The Tigers put up a 49.050 on vault, while the Wolfpack scored 48.900 on bars in the first rotation. Burke took the vault title scoring a 9.875, and Rachel Updike posted a 9.850. Katelyn Trevino recorded a career-high 9.825 on vault and Kelsy Landreth put up a 9.800. Tori Howard recorded a 9.700, and Brittani Price put up a 9.650 as well.



Allie Heizelman won the bars title with her career-high score of 9.900 at the meet. Mackenzie McGill also set a new career-high score of 9.775. Burke posted a 9.825 and Taylor Medrea recorded a 9.700 to contribute to Missouri's 48.825 team score on bars. After the second rotation, the Tigers held the lead over NC State, 97.875-97.825.



The Tigers had another strong meet on the beam, putting up a team score of 48.850. Updike tied her career-high score to tie for first on the event with Burke. The two put up 9.850 scores on balance beam. Howard also posted a strong score of 9.750 on her routine, and both Cathryn Aliceaacosta and Medrea recorded 9.700 scores.



Missouri's 49.200 team score on floor exercise clinched the win over NC State as the Wolfpack scored 48.650 on beam in the fourth rotation. Updike and Burke both put up 9.900 scores to tie for the event title, while Trevino and Howard both recorded career-high 9.875 scores.



Missouri heads to Chicago, Ill. next weekend for the IGI Chicago Style Invite at Navy Pier. The Tigers will go up against No. 7 UCLA, No. 16 Boise State and No. 19 Illinois.