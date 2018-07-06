Mizzou gymnastics wins on senior night against Kentucky

COLUMBIA - No. 15 Missouri gymnastics defeated No. 12 Kentucky 197.150 to 196.925 on senior night Friday to conclude its regular season.

Mizzou (10-7, 3-4 SEC) struggled on the vault to fall behind 49.200 to 49.025 after the first rotation despite sophomore Britney Ward winning the event with a 9.900.

Mizzou would improve in the second rotation, scoring a 49.225, but Kentucky still extended its lead behind an event high score of 9.925 from freshman Mollie Korth. Korth won the all-around, scoring of 39.525 on the night. The Wildcats finished with a vault score of 49.300.

Ward would lead the comeback for the Tigers in the third rotation. She scored a 9.975, the highest score of the night among all competitors on any event. Mizzou's 49.500 was the highest event score of the night, but Mizzou still trailed by .050 points.

The Wildcats (10-4-1, 3-4 SEC) downfall proved to be the balance beam. In its final rotation, Kentucky only managed a score of 49.125 while Mizzou closed with a 49.400 score on the floor. Becca Schugel scored an event high 9.925.

The Tigers and Wildcats will prepare for the SEC Championships March 18, in Jacksonville, Florida.